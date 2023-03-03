KSEB hopeful of meeting summer power demand

March 03, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is hoping for the best with energy consumption on the way up with the advent of the 2023 summer season.

While the combined storage of the hydel reservoirs is the lowest in recent years, the KSEB expects to negotiate the summer months without power restrictions, riding on the back of power imports and ‘banking’ arrangements. Storage stood at 54% on March 2, a volume adequate to generate 2,224.8 million units (MU). This is the lowest in six years, KSEB officials said.

Given this scenario, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty had convened a meeting earlier this week to review the power position. The general consensus, sources said, was that the increased summer demand can be managed without supply restrictions. That is, barring developments such as an unexpected dip in power imports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Power purchase pacts

The State power utility has made advance power purchase arrangements for the summer months. It also expects return supply from the ‘banking’ arrangements made with other State utilities during the ‘safe months.’

As things stand, the KSEB does not expect problems in power imports from generating stations outside the State. In February, the Union Power Ministry had directed 15 thermal power stations that use imported coal to run at full capacity to meet the summer electricity demand across the country.

Consumption up

Meantime, with summer temperatures soaring, power consumption levels are also on the way up. Daily consumption stood at 85.5 million units (MU) on March 2. To compare, on January 2 it was 75.8 MU. Of the 85.5 MU, imports from Central generating stations and other sources accounted for 65.11 MU. Domestic generation, mostly from hydel sources, contributed 20.4 MU.

If last year is any indication, daily consumption will cross the 90 MU mark. In 2022, consumption had crossed 90 MU on multiple days, the highest, 92.88 MU, on April 28.

Conservation

The review meeting called by Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty has also decided to step up energy conservation campaigns so as to reduce consumption during the peak evening hours.