KSEB gives away media awards

The Hindu Bureau
November 02, 2022 17:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty inaugurating the media awards distribution ceremony of the Kerala State Electricity Board at Palakkad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

PALAKKAD

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty distributed the maiden State media awards instituted by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) at a function held here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister called upon the media to reach out to the people with the news about matters that affect their lives. He reiterated that Kerala had potential for hydropower plants.

The awards were given away to Kerala Kaumudi’s P.H. Sanal Kumar for the best news feature; Matrubhumi chief photographer B. Muralikrishna for the best news photo; Matrubhumi News chief reporter G. Prasad Kumar for the best television report; and Truecopy Think associate editor T.M. Harshan for the best new media report. The award consisted of Rs. 25,000 cash prize and a citation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Former MP and media analyst Sebastian Paul headed the jury. State Public Relations department additional director K. Manoj Kumar and former news photographer of The Hindu S. Gopakumar were the members.

Manesh Mani from Kochi, C. Manikandan Pillai from Thiruvananthapuram, Maya V. from Kochi, and Aneesh Kattukada from Alappuzha won the prizes in a stand-up comedy competition for the public.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In the stand-up comedy competition for KSEB employees, B. Mohammed Salim, S. Vinod, and K.K. Ramachandran won the prizes. The Minister gave away cash awards of Rs. 10,000 to the winners.

Chief Engineer (Transmission, north zone) K.S. Rajani presided over the function. Deputy Chief Engineer (Palakkad Electrical Circle) K.K. Baiju, Palakkad Press Club secretary Madhusudhanan Kartha, District Information Officer Priya K. Unnikrishnan, and KSEB public relations officer K.G. Santhosh spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app