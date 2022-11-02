KSEB gives away media awards

Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty inaugurating the media awards distribution ceremony of the Kerala State Electricity Board at Palakkad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

PALAKKAD

Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty distributed the maiden State media awards instituted by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) at a function held here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister called upon the media to reach out to the people with the news about matters that affect their lives. He reiterated that Kerala had potential for hydropower plants.

The awards were given away to Kerala Kaumudi’s P.H. Sanal Kumar for the best news feature; Matrubhumi chief photographer B. Muralikrishna for the best news photo; Matrubhumi News chief reporter G. Prasad Kumar for the best television report; and Truecopy Think associate editor T.M. Harshan for the best new media report. The award consisted of Rs. 25,000 cash prize and a citation.

Former MP and media analyst Sebastian Paul headed the jury. State Public Relations department additional director K. Manoj Kumar and former news photographer of The Hindu S. Gopakumar were the members.

Manesh Mani from Kochi, C. Manikandan Pillai from Thiruvananthapuram, Maya V. from Kochi, and Aneesh Kattukada from Alappuzha won the prizes in a stand-up comedy competition for the public.

In the stand-up comedy competition for KSEB employees, B. Mohammed Salim, S. Vinod, and K.K. Ramachandran won the prizes. The Minister gave away cash awards of Rs. 10,000 to the winners.

Chief Engineer (Transmission, north zone) K.S. Rajani presided over the function. Deputy Chief Engineer (Palakkad Electrical Circle) K.K. Baiju, Palakkad Press Club secretary Madhusudhanan Kartha, District Information Officer Priya K. Unnikrishnan, and KSEB public relations officer K.G. Santhosh spoke.