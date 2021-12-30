KSEB given more time to file tariff proposals

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

30 December 2021 17:16 IST

Board sought one-month extension and KSERC gave time till January 20

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has been given time till January 20 to file the aggregate revenue requirement (ARR) and electricity tariff proposals.

The original deadline for submitting the proposals end on December 31 under the regulations issued by the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) for deciding tariffs.

Advertising

Advertising

However, the KSEB had sought a one-month extension, following which the commission decided to give time till January 20. The term of the prevailing electricity tariffs ends on March 31, 2022.

Under the multi-year tariff (MYT) framework, which features a five-year control period (April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2027), the KSEB needs to file ARR and tariff petitions and the capital investment plans for each year in advance.

Once the proposals are submitted, the commission will hold public hearings before finalising a decision on the tariffs. The stage was set for a tariff revision after the commission published the KSERC (Terms and Conditions for Determination of Tariff) Regulations, 2021, on November 18 this year.

Electricity tariffs were last revised on July 8, 2019. Then, tariffs had gone up by 7.32% taking the average tariff to ₹5.75 a unit.