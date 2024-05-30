GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
KSEB gets in-principle nod from government to build two pumped storage projects

The bigger Mudirapuzha PSP, with an installed capacity of 100 MW, will come up at the Ponmudi reservoir in Idukki district. The 30 MW Manjappara PSP will be established on the Karappuzha reservoir in wayanad district

Updated - May 30, 2024 05:59 pm IST

Published - May 30, 2024 05:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has received the go-ahead from the State government on two pumped storage projects (PSP) with a combined capacity of 130 megawatts (MW).

The Power department has given its in-principle nod for the two projects and the cost estimates for constructing them. Together, the two projects will cost roughly ₹753 crore to build.

The Mudirapuzha PSP, the bigger of the two, is designed to have an installed capacity of 100 MW and will come up at the Ponmudi reservoir in Idukki district. The project is estimated to cost ₹573 crore. The 30 MW Manjappara PSP will be established on the Karappuzha reservoir in wayanad district at a cost of ₹180 crore.

Based on demand

PSPs operate with two reservoirs at different elevations. During periods of low demand for electricity, the water is pumped into the upper reservoir. When the demand is high, the water is released downstream to drive a turbine in the power station and generate electricity.

In April, the KSEB management had approved a proposal to take up the two projects as the first of several PSPs planned in Kerala for augmenting internal power generation. The two projects were subsequently placed before the government for approval.

Originally, the KSEB had proposed a joint venture (JV) with THDC India Ltd for developing the PSPs. But a draft MoU drawn up for the JV sparked legal and financial concerns, prompting the State government to direct the KSEB to study the possibility of implementing them on its own.

