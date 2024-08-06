KSEB files fresh tariff revision proposals, moots ‘summer tariff’ for January-May consumption

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has filed fresh proposals before the State Electricity Regulatory Commission, seeking power tariff revision for the fiscals from 2024-25 to 2026-27, introduction of a ‘summer tariff,’ and differential rates for electricity use during day time and evening hours.

For the 2024-25 fiscal, the KSEB has proposed an overall 30 paise hike in power tariffs “throughout the year” and a summer tariff at the rate of 10 paise per unit for the consumption from January to May 2025. For 2025-26, the hike proposed is 20 paise per unit throughout the year and a summer tariff of 10 paise per unit for the January-May 2026 consumption. Likewise, for 2026-27, the KSEB has proposed a a per-unit hike of 2 paise throughout the year, and a summer tariff of 10 paise for the consumption during January-May 2027, according to the ‘Modified Proposals to revise the Schedule of tariff and terms and conditions for retail supply of electricity’ submitted before the Commission.

Through the revisions, the KSEB hopes to bring in ₹811.20 crore in 2024-25, ₹549.10 crore in 2025-26 and ₹53.82 crore in 2026-27.

The Regulatory Commission finalises decisions on tariff petitions after holding public hearings.

Summer tariff

The KSEB has proposed a summer tariff of 10 paise per unit for consumption during January-May in all three financial years, which is “in addition to the normal retail tariff increase” that it has proposed.

However, the KSEB noted that “though the name is summer tariff, it does not account for the additional power purchase cost that may be necessitated during the summer months of ensuing years.” (It should be noted that additional expenses on power purchases are normally recovered through the fuel surcharge route). Through summer tariff alone, the KSEB proposes to rake in ₹ 111.08 crore in 2024-25, ₹116.34 in 2025-26, and ₹122.08 crore in 2026-27.

LT Domestic consumers with monthly consumption up to 50 units and the LT V(A) Agriculture, LT VI(D) categories need not pay the summer tariff, according to the KSEB proposal.

Higher rate for peak consumption hours

Further, the KSEB has proposed 10% reduction in day-time tariff for LT (1) domestic consumers with monthly consumption above 250 units and LT (IV) Industries with connected load of and above 20 kW.

At the same time, for domestic consumers with monthly consumption above 250 units, the KSEB has proposed a 25% hike for peak time zone (6 p.m.-10 p.m.) consumption. “As the estimated consumption is only 18% for this category, this would not cause any increase in the overall electricity charge,” the KSEB petition said. But for this scheme to materialise, the KSEB must replace 2.9 lakh metres with time-of-day (ToD)-compliant meters.

For LT IV(A) and LT IV(B) industrial consumers, the KSEB has proposed a tariff reduction of 10% during normal zone (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) for LT IV(A) and LT IV(B) Industries having connected load of and above 20 kilowatts up to 2026-27.

ToD Metering for prosumers

The KSEB has also suggested that Time-of-Day metering and billing be introduced to all prosumers irrespective of the connected load.

No change in tariff has been suggested for the non-paying groups. Similarly, no tariff revision is proposed for BPL consumers up to a monthly consumption limit of 40 units and connected load upto 1,000 Watts, considering the low purchasing power, the KSEB said.

