KSEB feeders damaged in landslip

Two feeders in the switchyard of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) ‘s Lower powerhouse hydroelectric station at Karimanal in Idukki, were damaged following a major landslip on Sunday morning.

KSEB dam safety officials said the landslip occurred around 3.45 a.m. on Sunday. “Huge amounts of rock fell on the feeders, transmitting power to the Idukki and Brahmapuram lines. The loss of feeders was estimated at ₹50 lakh. After the landslip, the power connection to the Brahmapuram line was redirected to another feeder and the Idukki feeder resumed transmission on Sunday evening,” said a KSEB dam safety official.

The official said that the rock-clearing works had already started.

The landslip led to the protection wall of the powerhouse and switchyard getting destroyed.. “The switchyard was filled with huge rock pieces, and we need more time to clear it. The powerhouse’s installed capacity is 180 Megawatts (MW),” said an official.

