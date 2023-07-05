KSEB facilities damaged in heavy rain

July 05, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has sustained heavy losses in rain-related incidents in the State this week, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty said on Wednesday.

The penstock pipe of the Urumi stage-II small hydel project in Kozhikode district ruptured in the heavy rainfall on Tuesday, Mr. Krishnankutty said. No casualties have been reported, he said.

Following the rupture, water entered the powerhouse of the 2.4 MW project. The incident occurred while power generation was in progress. The KSEB has discontinued generation from this project for the time being, Mr. Krishnankutty said. In hydel projects, penstock pipes drain water from the reservoir/water source to the power station.

In Thrissur, strong winds brought down electric posts, including 84 low-tension posts and 26 high-tension posts. Four transformers were damaged and power lines snapped in many places. Supply to 33,500 consumers were hit and the KSEB is restoring supply on a war-footing, Mr. Krishnankutty said.