KSEB extends tariff concession

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has issued formal orders extending concessions on electricity tariffs as part of a COVID-19 relief package to select categories of domestic consumers.

Now, free electricity will be provided to domestic consumers with an average monthly consumption of 30 units with connected load up to 500 watts. The ceiling was 20 units previously. Also, electricity supplied to BPL (below the poverty ine) category consumers with connected load up to 1,000 watts at ₹ 1.50 per unit up to a monthly consumption of 40 units has been extended to 50 units.