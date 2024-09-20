KSEB exploring tie-up with RMI India on EV charging infrastructure

Independent think tank RMI India has expressed interest in collaborating with the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) in electric vehicle sector, according to the KSEB.

RMI India had written to the KSEB in this regard in August and the latter has now decided to issue a letter of intent regarding collaboration in the area of EV charging infrastructure.

RMI India, the India arm of US-based Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) could support the KSEB by extending technical assistance to its EV accelerator cell, research and analytical support on impact on the power grid and development of operational guidelines for EV infrastructure.

“The expertise and pro bono support from RMI will significantly enhance KSEB’s capacity to develop and manage a robust EV charging infrastructure in Kerala and this collaboration will also help KSEB to be a leader in clean mobility solutions, aligning with the broader goals of sustainable development in the State,” the KSEB noted in a September 19 order.

KSEB has announced plans to expand its EV charging infrastructure across Kerala to cater to the rise in number of vehicles.

