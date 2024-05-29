ADVERTISEMENT

KSEB exploring cost-effective methods to build small hydroelectric projects

Published - May 29, 2024 07:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Tiki Rajwi

With small hydroelectric projects (SHEP) becoming increasingly expensive to build, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is looking at ways to cut down their cost and make them viable.

In order to achieve this, the power utility has adopted a handbook on ‘Guidelines for Cost-Effective Implementation of Small Hydroelectric Projects - May 2024’ and also constituted a ten-member committee of engineers to keep the hand book updated with the latest cost-effective technologies.

Hydel projects with capacities up to 25 MW fall under the definition of SHEPs. In the KSEB’s view, harnessing the power potential of Kerala’s 44 rivers is key to the production of cheap electricity. It lists SHEPs among the best options available to augment the internal power generation capability of the State, given the hurdles in getting larger hydropower projects approved and built.

“However, currently the cost of construction of hydel schemes that are planned or being implemented has increased considerably, leading to a setback in the cost-wise attraction of the hydel projects. This situation has also led to a rethink on implementing such expensive schemes with little outcome,” the KSEB observed in an internal order concerning the hand book and the committee.

Further, the State Electricity Regulatory Commission has set a cost-per-megawatt ceiling for SHEPs which the KSEB is unable to stay within in the current scenario. The Commission has stipulated ₹7.8 crore per MW for schemes upto 5 MW and ₹9 crore per MW for projects above 5 MW. But, most of the KSEB SHP projects cost ₹13 crore to ₹15 crore per MW.

In exploring cost-effective methods, the KSEB is looking at state-of-the-art planning, design and construction methods and use of alternative materials that can help to cut down construction expenses.

The hand book, among other things, notes that trouble-free operation of power stations and use of turbines that meet accepted standards are vital to keeping the cost down.

The ten-member committee, headed by the Project Manager, Sengulam Augmentation Scheme, has engineers trained at IIT-Roorkee in cost-effective implementation of SHEPs. At the moment, the KSEB is developing nine SHEPs with capacities ranging from 3 MW to 7.50 MW in different districts of Kerala.

