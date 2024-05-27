KSEB draws up priority list for strengthening power transmission network under ₹663-crore plan outlay in 2024-25

The unexpected levels to which summer demand for electricity rose this year have prompted the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to list out priorities afresh for strengthening the internal power transmission network under a revised ₹663-crore plan outlay for the 2024-25 fiscal.

The works have been prioritised into eight groups which include sub-transmission works (33 KV) proposed under the Centrally aided Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) as well as larger schemes under TransGrid 2.0, which is aimed at strengthening Kerala’s internal power transmission system.

Outlay slashed

The financial crisis it has been going through had forced the power utility to slash the 2024-25 outlay for its transmission wing from the original ₹1,069.86 crore to ₹663 crore.

Thirty-two works totalling ₹125 crore aimed at augmenting the 33 kV sub-transmission network have been included in the ‘Priority-1’ list.

In a May 22 order, the KSEB management underscored the need for intelligent deployment of resources in the “most needy areas” while tackling regional imbalances in supply. The Priority-1 works, listed for funding under RDSS, are underway. “Execution of works included in this category is very much essential even if RDSS funding is not available, in view of the criticality of these works,” the KSEB has noted.

The fierce summer heat had rapidly driven up power demand in the State during March and April. Daily consumption had shot up to a record 115.94 million units (mu) and the peak demand, to 5,797 megawatts (MW). The evening demand had soared, largely driven by the widespread use of ACs and the practice of charging EVs in the late evening hours. Due to the charging of e-vehicles at night, the load on the transformers had risen leading to blown fuses and power outages, according to the KSEB.

Demand drops

With the strengthening of summer rainfall, however, the demand has dropped dramatically. For instance, the daily consumption on May 26, Sunday, stood at 72.30 mu.

Apart from sub-transmission works, the priority list for 2024-25 includes TransGrid works funded through various agencies, and ongoing and new projects.