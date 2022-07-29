KSEB disconnects power to Irrigation offices

July 29, 2022 20:38 IST

It was for defaulting the bill amount

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) disconnected the power supply to seven Irrigation department offices, including the Division Office at Chittur for defaulting the bill amount. KSEB officials said they disconnected the power supply on Wednesday afternoon.

After a holiday on Thursday, the office functioning disrupted on Friday and the computers could not be operated. However, the KSEB did not disconnect the power connection for drinking water supply.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although the power had been disconnected in a similar incident about a month ago, the supply was restored after a few hours on the same day.

The Irrigation department had to pay KSEB a due of ₹85,570 since March for its seven offices. Although the KSEB had raised the matter with senior officials, the Irrigation department could not sanction the bill amount.