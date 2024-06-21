GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KSEB disconnects power to Attappady school

Published - June 21, 2024 08:28 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The power connection to Government Vocational Higher Secondary School at Agali, Attappady, was disconnected on Friday following default of bills for four months.

Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) officials disconnected the power supply to the school pointing out four months’ due of ₹53,201. N. Shamsuddeen, MLA, sought the intervention of Power Minister K. Krishnankutty to save the school from a crisis.

There are as many as 2,500 students in high school, higher secondary, and vocational higher secondary sections. KSEB officials said that they had given enough warnings for payment of the bill.

The school is functioning under the district panchayat. The civic body officials said that they had transferred ₹50 lakh for the school, and it was because of the failure of the Education department that the power bill was defaulted.

District panchayat president K. Binumol, expressing regret at the power disconnection, said that it happened because of a misunderstanding between the officials. She said officials concerned were asked to avoid recurrence of such a situation.

KSEB officials restored the power connection within hours following intervention of higher authorities.

