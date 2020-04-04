KSEB directive fornine-minute blackout

Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) chairman N.S. Pillai has called upon domestic consumers not to switch off their fans, refrigerators and other equipment while heeding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to switch off all lights for nine minutes from 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Mr. Pillai said here on Saturday that a sudden dip in power demand at one go and a spurt in demand on switching on the lights after the prescribed time would eventually lead to frequency and voltage fluctuations. Hence, all officers in charge of the State Load Dispatch Centre control room, generating stations and substations had been asked to closely monitor the variations during the shift in the demand pattern.

Power flow would be regulated to avoid any hitch. Directions had been given not to switch off street lights to avert law and order issues. Lights in commercial establishments, hospitals and other emergency services would not be switched off.