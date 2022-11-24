KSEB develops common app for e-vehicle charging stations

November 24, 2022 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has developed a mobile app which will serve as a common platform for accessing the services of e-vehicle charging stations.

The app, christened KeMapp - short for ‘Kerala E-Mobility App’ - is now on test mode, and will soon be available for download on PlayStore, KSEB officials said.

Minister for Electricity K. Krishnankutty formally launched the app at ‘ewaTTs ‘22,’ an e-mobility conclave organised by the KSEB on Wednesday.

Motorists can use the app to get the locations of charging stations, book lots and make the payment after charging.

KeMapp replaces four software solutions for charging-station operations provided by different vendors who had established the stations for KSEB.

The public should be made aware of the gains in switching over from petrol and diesel-powered vehicles to electric vehicles, Mr. Krishnankutty said, inaugurating the conclave.

An autorickshaw operator can save up to ₹900 a day by switching over from a petrol auto to an e-auto. Passing on such information to the people can bring about a major transformation in e-mobility, he said.

The private sector, especially hotels and restaurants, can play a profitable role in establishing EV charging infrastructure, the minister added.

K. R. Jyothilal, Principal Secretary (Power), presided over the function. The conclave featured four technical sessions dealing with different aspects of e-vehicle charging infrastructure. KSEB chairman and managing director Rajan N. Khobragade, Sajid Mubashir, Scientist-G, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, senior officials of the KSEB, and experts spoke.