KSEB developing a five-year distribution sector plan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

23 October 2021 18:18 IST

It will reflect features of the KSEB’s ‘Dyuthi’ scheme

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is developing a “comprehensive and realistic” power distribution plan for the next five years for the State, targetting uninterrupted supply, hassle-free integration of renewables, and the development of a ‘smart’ distribution network.

Covering the period from 2022-23 to 2026-2027, the plan will reflect essential features of the KSEB’s ongoing ‘Dyuthi’ distribution-sector modernisation scheme, while accommodating the requirements of the ‘reforms-based and results-linked’ Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) cleared by the Union Cabinet in June, noted the plan guidelines approved by the KSEB.

Advertising

Advertising

Targets include enhancing the reliability and quality of the supplied power, improving energy efficiency, ensuring resilient and safe electrical installations, smooth integration of green energy into the network, geo-mapping of assets, and supporting e-mobility. Evolving a “revamped, smart, technologically equipped and adaptable” network constitutes an important aspect of the plan.

For the smooth roll-out of the plan programmes, the State is divided into six categories: coastal areas, hilly terrains/areas with thick vegetation, flood-prone regions, waterlogged areas, critical areas such as urban locales, and industrial zones and plains/midland areas not included in the first five categories.

Overall, the aim is “an absolutely reliable, efficient, resilient, accommodative, robust, safe, standard and adequately adaptable distribution network of global standards”, the guidelines noted.

Under ‘Dyuthi’, the KSEB had managed to cut down transmission and distribution losses from 13.07% in 2017-18 to 10.26% in 2020-21. But the State power utility notes the persistence of several shortcomings, such as long periods of outages during natural disasters and slow progress in adopting new technologies.

“The Dyuthi scheme is scheduled to be completed by March 31, 2022, so the proposed plan is looking at the next five years from that point. It is also in line with the multi-year tariff (MYT) petition for the 2022-23 to 2026-27 period which the KSEB has to file before the State Electricity Regulatory Commission,” Rajkumar S., Director (Distribution), KSEB, said.

The Central-sector RDSS seeks to improve operational efficiencies and financial sustainability of public sector distribution companies and power departments by offering conditional assistance for strengthening supply infrastructure.