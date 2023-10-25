KSEB dam safety wing suggests security audit in Idukki dam

October 25, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - IDUKKI

The dam safety wing of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has suggested that tourists be allowed entry to the Idukki dam, the major hydel project in the State, only after an Intelligence-level security audit.

The proposal has been submitted in the wake of a major security breach reported here last month. A meeting called by Idukki District Collector Sheeba George on September 16 directed the KSEB dam safety and hydel tourism wings and the police to make adequate security arrangements before allowing tourists entry to the dam.

“Only an audit can reveal the security issues of the dam. Idukki is the State’s biggest hydropower unit. In many hydel dams in the country, tourists are not allowed above the dam and tourism is allowed only in the vicinity. Tourism activities should be allowed only after evaluating how tourism activities are conducted in major dams,” an official source said.

The KSEB dam safety wing has started implementing some of the proposals made at the Collector’s meeting, including the repair of a protection wall at the high-security area of the dam. “The safety wing has started day-to-day verification of surveillance camera visuals in the dam for security breaches,” the sources said.

The sources said implementation of the recommendations made at the Collector’s meeting, including installation of a new police security outpost, would cause huge financial liability to the board. “The hydel tourism wing receives the tourism income and the dam safety wing does not receive any income from the activity.”

The KSEB expends ₹65 lakh monthly for police protection of the Idukki hydropower project. “A total of 44 personnel are deployed at the Idukki, Cheruthoni, and Kulamavu dams, Moolamattom powerhouse, and Moolamattom switchyard. The Collector’s meeting recommended that for tightening security on the dam premises, the dam safety wing should consider the possibility of constructing more guard posts for ensuring police security,” the sources said.

A major security breach occurred at the Idukki dam on July 22 when a Palakkad resident entered the dam site, placed locks on the foundation of the high-mast lights, and poured some liquid on the wire rope of the dam shutters of the Cheruthoni dam.

Tourist entry to the Idukki dam has been suspended since September 5.