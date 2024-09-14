KSEB CMD reaches out to employees for improving service delivery

The Chairman and Managing Director of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), Biju Prabhakar, has reached out to the employees for their opinions and suggestions on improving customer relations and erasing misconceptions about the power utility.

A questionnaire has been issued to the employees on different aspects of the KSEB’s activities. These issues range from matters dealing with power supply to customer care and workplace safety. A sample from it goes like this: “In your opinion, what are the chief obstructions in the office for a customer-friendly atmosphere? 1. Office phone remaining engaged during working hours, 2. Delay in attending to complaints and service delivery, 3. Inadequacies in the distribution network, 4. Cash counter constraints.”

The questionnaire has eight questions each for electrical sections offices subdivisions, divisions and circle/regional offices. Other questions deal with the reasons for accidents at the workplace, urgent reforms that should be adopted by KSEB, increase in the number of disciplinary actions in the power utility, and main hindrances to increasing the revenue of the KSEB.

In his preface to the questionnaire, Mr. Prabhakar, who took charge as KSEB CMD in May this year, observed that propaganda parading untruths and half-truths have created misconceptions, at least in some sections, about the social commitment of the power utility. The staff’s opinions and suggestions would be helpful in erasing these misconceptions and, if any, shortcomings, according to him. Mr. Prabhakar also noted that there cannot be any compromise in providing the best possible service to the consumers.

The employees have time till September 25 for submitting their opinions and suggestions through the KSEB’s internal network.

