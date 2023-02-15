KSEB, BSNL officials to be held liable for accidents involving cables

February 15, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - KOCHI

KSEB and BSNL officials must carry out route patrol and ensure that all overhead cables that are pulled through their posts by Internet and cable TV operators adhered to norms and are not a safety hazard to road users, it was decided at a meeting convened here on Tuesday by Minister for Transport Antony Raju in the wake of a spree of fatal and non-fatal accidents across the State, caused by low-lying cables.

The assistant engineer concerned of the KSEB and the junior telecom officer or sub divisional engineer concerned of BSNL will be slapped with charges under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, a non-bailable offence, if low-lying cables caused loss of lives.

The KSEB must take steps to fence all transformers to ensure the safety of the public. On its part, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) must ensure that trenches that it dug for laying pipelines are properly barricaded with easily discernible warning boards. They must be restored fast for safe movement of motorists and pedestrians. The agencies concerned must also take steps to ensure that damaged or missing slabs are replaced within two months, it was decided, taking note of accidents involving improperly restored trenches and damaged or missing slabs on drains.

The Kerala Road Safety Authority (KRSA) will formally apprise the departments concerned of the need to adhere to safety norms prescribed by the Indian Roads Congress (IRC). Any violation detected after two months during inspection by the police and the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) will lead to the Road Safety Commissioner taking stern action.

KRSA Chairman S. Srijit, Deputy Transport Commissioner Shaji Madhavan, Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer G. Anantakrishnan, Deputy Collector in charge of Disaster Management Usha Bindumol, and officials of the National Highways Authority of India, Public Works Department, police, Local Self-Government department, KSEB, KWA, and Internet and cable TV operators attended the meeting.