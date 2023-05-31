KSEB announces surcharge on power bills

May 31, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has decided to collect 10 paise per unit as fuel surcharge on electricity bills issued in June under an amended regulation allowing it to collect surcharge automatically from consumers.

In effect, the KSEB will be collecting 19 paise per unit as surcharge as the State Electricity Regulatory Commission (SERC), through an unrelated order on Wednesday, has allowed it to continue collecting a prevailing surcharge of 9 paise till July this year.

These decisions are in line with two separate systems of imposing thermal fuel surcharge on consumer bills.

The KSEB decision to impose 10 paise surcharge is in accordance with an amended regulation announced on Monday which allows distribution companies to automatically recover surcharge through consumer bills. Through the 10 paise surcharge, the KSEB intends to recover the additional expenditure incurred by it on power purchases in April 2023.

This amended regulation, incorporating the provisions of the Electricity (Amendment) Rules, is applicable to power purchases made by the KSEB after March 31, 2023.

Meanwhile, the commission, ruling on surcharge pleas filed by the KSEB under the old regulation, decided not to allow a KSEB plea for imposing surcharges of 30 paise and 14 paise respectively for recovering additional expenditures incurred in the second and third quarters of the 2022-23 fiscal. However, it allowed the utility to continue the collection of the prevailing surcharge of 9 paise.

