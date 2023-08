August 24, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Electricity Board(KSEB) will collect 10 paise per unit as surcharge on electricity bills in September. The surcharge is meant to recover the additional expenditure incurred by the State utility on power purchases in July this year.

