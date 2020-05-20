Kerala

KSEB allays fears over storage in its dams

Updates on Mullaperiyar to be sought

The storage levels in dams managed by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) do not give cause for concern at present, a meeting convened by Electricity Minister M.M. Mani concluded on Wednesday.

The storage in each dam was scrutinised at the meeting. Inspection of dam shutters has been completed and repairs carried out.

The KSEB has been directed to closely monitor the water levels and issue alerts to the public. The meeting decided to approach Tamil Nadu for regular updates on the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam.

On Tuesday, the combined storage in the KSEB dams stood at 32% of the total storage capacity. This was adequate to generate 1,315.2 million units (mu). On the same day in 2018, the storage stood at 1,359.2 mu and 879.3 mu in 2019.

