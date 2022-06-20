KSEB aims at low-cost power generation: Minister

Second phase works of Chinnar mini hydel project begins

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty has said that the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is trying to generate power at a low cost. Inaugurating the second phase of construction works of the 24-MW installed capacity of Chinnar mini hydel power project at Panamkutty on Monday, the Minister said that the State was receiving over 70% of its required power from outside.

Kerala had a vast potential for power generation from small-scale units and industrial development was possible only by generating power at a cheap rate. The KSEB wanted to come up with a far-sighted plan for achieving the goal of industrial development, he said. The State has already added 171 MU hydel power now, he added.

The estimated capacity of the Chinnar mini hydel project was 24 MW and the annual estimated power production was 76.45 MW. The first phase of the project was launched in May 2018.

Within two years

In the second phase, KSEB plans to construct valve house, penstock, powerhouse, switch yard and electro-mechanical works. The work is expected to be completed within a period of two years. Around 16.03 hectares of land is needed for the project and the land takeover has already completed.

Water Resources minister Rosy Augustine presided over the meeting. Former Power minister M.M. Mani was the chief guest. KSEB chairman B. Ashok, civil generation director G. Radhakrishnan, and electrical generation director Siji Jose attended the function