KSDP’s plant for manufacturing IV fluids gets ready at Kalavoor

March 29, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A new plant set up at the Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals’ (KSDP) campus at Kalavoor in Alappuzha will be commissioned in the coming months. The ₹58.87 crore facility can produce intravenous (IV) fluids, liquid injections, and ophthalmic medicines.

C.B. Chandrababu, chairman, KSDP, said the construction of the plant had been completed. “As the next step, relevant authorities will carry out an inspection at the plant. It will be commissioned and begin production in the 2023-24 fiscal,” Mr. Chandrababu said.

The KSDP has imported modern machinery from Germany for manufacturing IV fluids at the plant. “The plant will primarily manufacture IV fluids. At present, no pharma firms produce IV fluids in Kerala and the products are imported from other States. The KSDP would become the first company to produce IV fluids in the State. Apart from manufacturing large-volume parenterals like IV fluids, the plant will produce small-volume parenterals including antibiotics, paracetamol and ophthalmic medicines,” said a KSDP official.

The official said that steps to acquire licence for the plant were afoot. “Machines have been installed at the plant and they were tested recently. Now, we have to conduct a trial production and validate various conditions at the plant. The results should be submitted to the licensing authority. It will be followed by a joint inspection by the Central and State authorities. We hope to complete various processes for acquiring the licence in 3-4 months,” the official added.

Officials said the construction of an Oncology Pharma Park close to the KSDP campus would begin in the next fiscal. The pharma park will come up on 6.38 acre of land at a cost of ₹230 crore. A first-of-its-kind in the State, the pharma park will help produce medicines for cancer treatment and make them available at low-cost.

E.A. Subramanian, managing director, KSDP, said the State government enterprise was expecting a turnover of ₹80 crore and 10% operating profit in the current fiscal. “The KSDP is currently manufacturing 52 types of medicines. Apart from Kerala, we are distributing products to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh among other States. We have already acquired licences for manufacturing 92 products in the next fiscal. Thus the company expects to increase its turnover to ₹120 crore, while maintaining the 10% operating profit,” Mr. Subramanian said.