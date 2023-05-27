KSDP to begin construction of multi-crore Oncology Pharma Park at Kalavoor

May 27, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals (KSDP) is all set to begin the construction work on an Oncology Pharma Park at Kalavoor in Alappuzha. It will be inaugurated by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve at 12 p.m. on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, KSDP chairman C.B. Chandrababu said the pharma park, a first-of-its-kind in the public sector, would produce medicines for cancer treatment and make them available at low-cost.

The pharma park will come up on 6.38 acre of land close to the KSDP campus. The ₹231-crore Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board-funded project is expected to be completed in three years. The facility, once made operational, could produce six crore tablets, 4.5 crore capsules, and 37 lakh intravenous medications annually.

Apart from automatic systems, Restricted Access Barrier System will be installed at the facility. The RABS will ensure the sterility of the products by providing a high level of separation between employees and the manufacturing process.

The foundation stone for the construction of the pharma park was laid by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in February 2021. P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, will preside.