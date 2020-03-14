KSDP produces hand sanitisers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

14 March 2020 00:53 IST

Product priced at ₹125 for 500 ml

With hand sanitisers almost disappearing from the market due to massive demand after the outbreak of COVID-19, the State government has made an endeavour into manufacturing the same.

The Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals (KSDP), under the Industries Department, has begun production of hand sanitisers, with an aim of producing one lakh bottles in 10 days for the Kerala Medical Services Corporation. Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan said that these will be made available to the public at a fraction of the price of hand sanitisers marketed by private companies.

The first load of 500 hand sanitisers, in 500 ml bottles each, were sent to Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts on Friday, with a target of 2,000 set for Saturday. It is being prepared based on a formula approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Severe shortage

The hand sanitisers available in the market cost anywhere between ₹150 to 200 for 100 ml, while the KSDP’s product is priced at ₹125 for 500 ml.

There has been a severe shortage of hand sanitisers in the market, with stocks disappearing in most medical stores. Mr. Jayarajan said that a decision will be taken later on the manufacturing of the product on an industrial scale at KSDP. He said that KSDP, the only public sector drug manufacturer in the State, has made huge strides in recent years.

From producing only paracetamol at one time, the KSDP is now producing antibiotics, injection medicines and medicines required after organ transplant. It has also got approval of the WHO for export of medicines overseas, as well as the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories accreditation. The company had distributed essential medicines free-of-cost during the floods, he said.