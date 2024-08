The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has warned of mudslides and landslips in the eastern parts of Ernakulam from Wednesday to Friday owing to intense rainfall and lightning forecast during evening and at night. People have been advised against venturing into waterbodies and waterfalls in view of the warning.

