ADVERTISEMENT

As temperature rises KSDMA warns of heat stroke

March 09, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

With the summer starting to make its arrival felt in the State, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) on Thursday warned that the temperature would be reaching a level of posing serious health risks to people, including heat stroke, in many parts of the State in the coming days.

According to a heat index, also known as the apparent temperature or feels-like temperature, issued by the KSDMA, at least four districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, parts of Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Kozhikode were expected to experience a rise in temperatures (feels-like) by 54° Celsius on Thursday.

Heat Index is what the temperature feels to the human body when relative humidity or dew is combined with the air temperature in a region.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Since Kerala is a coastal State, the level of humidity in the air will always be high. This will lead to discomfort due to heat when the temperature rises in the atmosphere, said a statement from KSDMA.

The heat index map was prepared by the KSDMA based on the temperature and relative humidity information available through the automatic weather gauges of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, the weather models released by the IMD has forecast light showers in southern districts this weekend. A green alert has been sounded by the IMD indicating light showers on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US