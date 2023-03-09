As temperature rises KSDMA warns of heat stroke

March 09, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

With the summer starting to make its arrival felt in the State, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) on Thursday warned that the temperature would be reaching a level of posing serious health risks to people, including heat stroke, in many parts of the State in the coming days.

According to a heat index, also known as the apparent temperature or feels-like temperature, issued by the KSDMA, at least four districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, parts of Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Kozhikode were expected to experience a rise in temperatures (feels-like) by 54° Celsius on Thursday.

Heat Index is what the temperature feels to the human body when relative humidity or dew is combined with the air temperature in a region.

Since Kerala is a coastal State, the level of humidity in the air will always be high. This will lead to discomfort due to heat when the temperature rises in the atmosphere, said a statement from KSDMA.

The heat index map was prepared by the KSDMA based on the temperature and relative humidity information available through the automatic weather gauges of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, the weather models released by the IMD has forecast light showers in southern districts this weekend. A green alert has been sounded by the IMD indicating light showers on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.