KSDMA recommends drought mitigation steps for Kerala

September 17, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Though the recent surge in rainfall has brought down the monsoon deficit by around 6%, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has recommended to initiate drought mitigation measures in the State. Despite above normal rainfall in September (till 17), the monsoon deficit is still hovering around 40%.

Based on rainfall assessment by the drought monitoring cell of KSDMA, the Commissioner, Disaster Management, has recommended measures, including following a ‘3R’ (Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle) approach for water security with priority being given to villages without perennial water resources. District collectors are directed to assess rainfall, water availability, and temperature in the district on a daily basis and to ensure drinking water supplyto places that have a short supply.

District collectors can undertake drought-risk reduction infrastructural works up to ₹2 lakh without prior governmental approval. Similarly, farmers have been urged to create rain harvesting pits and till up land and spread dried leaves over it to ensure that rainwater from the upcoming northeast monsoon penetrates into the ground and to minimise transpiration from the soil.

All dysfunctional rainwater harvesting structures on government premises will be made functional within a month. Animal Husbandry and Forest departments are directed to ensure availability of drinking water to animals. Meanwhile, the State has received a cumulative rainfall of 242 mm in September (till 17) against the average monthly rainfall of 271.8 mm (till September 30) after an extremely low monthly rainfall in August.

Although an intense spell is unlikely during the remaining period of September, the extended range forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts above normal rainfall till September 28 supported by strong westerly wind and enhanced cross-equatorial flows. This is likely to reduce rainfall deficit by around a couple of notches, but the southwest monsoon will end up as a deficient season this year, said IMD sources. Further, the late surge provided much-needed respite for the people from the rising temperature, but did not help much in improving the inflow to the reservoirs except for a couple of reservoirs like Kakki in Pathanamthitta.

