ADVERTISEMENT

KSDMA allays fears over underground rumblings

July 09, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The sounds could be due to the natural phenomenon of underground pressure being released due to movements in earth’s core and there is no cause for concern at present, says a KSDMA release

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) on Sunday sought to allay fears following rumblings and vibrations reported underground from villages in Thrissur, Kottayam, and Kasaragod districts.

The sounds could be due to the natural phenomenon of underground pressure being released due to the movements in the inner core of the earth and there was no cause for concern at present, said a release issued by the KSDMA.

The chances of other problems arising from small amounts of pressure being released are very low. Since the movements were so small, they were not reported to the observatories attached to the National Centre for Seismology. However, the State Disaster Management Authority is monitoring the situation along with the Delhi-based National Centre for Seismology.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The rumblings and minor tremors were felt when the southwest monsoon lashed Kerala last week. The State had witnessed very heavy to extreme heavy rainfall, triggering flash floods in many parts.

In Thrissur

On Sunday, underground rumblings were heard from many areas in Thrissur district. This had happened for the third time in the past five days in the district. The sound was heard at Thrikkur, Varantharappilly and Alagappa Nagar on Sunday afternoon and was similar to the rumblings that occurred a few days ago, the villagers said. Residents have demanded a scientific study into the recurring sound. Mild tremors were reported from Kadalassery and Njavarassery of vallachira panchayat on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US