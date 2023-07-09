KSDMA allays fears over underground rumblings

July 09, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) on Sunday sought to allay fears following rumblings and vibrations reported underground from villages in Thrissur, Kottayam, and Kasaragod districts.

The sounds could be due to the natural phenomenon of underground pressure being released due to the movements in the inner core of the earth and there was no cause for concern at present, said a release issued by the KSDMA.

The chances of other problems arising from small amounts of pressure being released are very low. Since the movements were so small, they were not reported to the observatories attached to the National Centre for Seismology. However, the State Disaster Management Authority is monitoring the situation along with the Delhi-based National Centre for Seismology.

The rumblings and minor tremors were felt when the southwest monsoon lashed Kerala last week. The State had witnessed very heavy to extreme heavy rainfall, triggering flash floods in many parts.

In Thrissur

On Sunday, underground rumblings were heard from many areas in Thrissur district. This had happened for the third time in the past five days in the district. The sound was heard at Thrikkur, Varantharappilly and Alagappa Nagar on Sunday afternoon and was similar to the rumblings that occurred a few days ago, the villagers said. Residents have demanded a scientific study into the recurring sound. Mild tremors were reported from Kadalassery and Njavarassery of vallachira panchayat on Sunday.

