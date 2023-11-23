KSCSTE to hold rural researchers’ meet on Saturday

November 23, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) will conduct a meeting of rural researchers from Malappuram and Palakkad districts at Integrated Rural Technology Centre (IRTC), Mundur, on Saturday.

The day-long camp is aimed at helping the rural researchers to display their innovations in science and technology and to open an interaction with the experts in the fields.

Seven innovations selected by the KSCSTE in individual and student group categories will be presented at IRTC. Selected items will be presented at the State-level research conclave to be held on December 7 and 8.

Entrepreneur Mukundan Annamalai will inaugurate the meeting on Saturday morning. Scientists Siju C. Raghavan and Veena George will lead the camp.

IRTC director J. Sundaresan Pillai, senior scientist K.V. Haridasan, and IRTC registrar A. Raghavan will attend the valedictory session.