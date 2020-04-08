Kerala

KSCDC veggies for community kitchens

They were cultivated for ‘Vishuvinu oru muram pachakkari’ project

The vegetables have been cultivated as part of ‘Vishuvinu oru muram pachakkari’ project, but now the Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) will supply the produce from its various farms to community kitchens. The corporation had already distributed two quintals of vegetables among factory workers and local residents during the past week and on Wednesday, an equal amount was handed over to the community kitchens run by Kollam Corporation and Mayyanad panchayat.

“We had planned the harvest targeting the Vishu market, but taking into account the current crisis, we decided to distribute it free of cost. We are expecting a total production of 15 tonnes this season,” said S. Jayamohan, chairman, KSCDC. The corporation is planning to harvest around 150 kg of vegetables every week.

Ensuring income

The corporation had formed a plantation department last year to ensure income for its staff when the factories were not functioning owing to the scarcity of raw cashew nuts (RCN). Spinach, tapioca, eggplant, tomato, okra, green chilly, and beans are among the main crops cultivated

