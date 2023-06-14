KSCDC to set up Poshaka Samrudhi farm at Kottiyam

June 14, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSDC) has joined hands with the Agriculture department to implement Poshaka Samrudhi 2022-2025, a project to extend the cultivation of fruit-bearing trees and vegetables.

The six-acre farm on the premises of the KSCDC factory at Kottiyam will have different varieties of coconut, areca nut, cashew, rambutan, guava, Malabar tamarind, chikoo, longan and abiu. While drumstick will be cultivated in one block, a research wing to plant and monitor the growth and yield of different cashew varieties will also be established as part of the project.

“It is the first Poshaka Samrudhi farm in the State and Agriculture Minister P. Prasad will inaugurate the project on June 15 at Kottiyam. The KSCDC has set aside ₹1 lakh as beneficiary share,” said KSCDC chairman S. Jayamohan at a press meet here on Wednesday.

The project will be jointly implemented by the KSCDC, Mukhathala block panchayat, Mayyanad grama panchayat, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and the Department of Agriculture.

The six-acre land will be divided into 11 blocks and 41 varieties of fruit trees will be planted. A block will be converted into a marketing centre and applications will be sought from labourers and residents to maintain each block. While boards with the names and characteristics of fruit trees will be installed, there will also be provisions for farm tourism. Fruit and vegetable seedlings will be produced and distributed, and organic food will be prepared for tourists visiting the farm. The model farm will also have tree houses for tourists to spend the night.

While the project to produce vegetables for Onam will start in July, the farm will cultivate tubers, spices, bananas, vegetables, ornamental plants and medicinal plants.

The project is being implemented under the supervision of assistant director of Agriculture, Iravipuram. Mukhathala block panchayat president B. Yashoda and Mayyanad grama panchayat president J. Shahida also attended the press meet.

