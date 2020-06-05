KSCDC to promote cashew farming

Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma planting a banyan tree sapling to mark World Environment Day in Kollam on Friday.

KOLLAM

05 June 2020 22:56 IST

World Environment Day observed

The Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) will induct 1,000 more labourers in 2020 and launch an intensive drive to expand and promote cashew farming.

Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma on Friday planted saplings at a KSCDC factory in Kottiyam, inaugurating an extensive project to cultivate 2 lakh cashew trees as part of the drive.

She planted ginger, turmeric and gooseberry saplings that will be cultivated as intermediary crops in the cashew farm.

The KSCDC will soon implement a comprehensive health insurance scheme, Karunya Arogya Suraksha Paddhati (KASP), in its factories. In a bid to ensure food security the KSCDC has set aside 50 acres spread across its 30 factories for the Subhiksha Keralam project. Many factories of the Corporation already have organic farms.