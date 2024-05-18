KSCDC to market products worth ₹100 crore in domestic market

The Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) will market products worth ₹100 crore in the domestic market this year, chairman S. Jayamohan said here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was inaugurating a meeting of franchisees at the KSCDC office. “The KSCDC functioning under the State government markets the best quality cashew products in the world. Currently, more than 100 agencies of the corporation are operating in Kerala and the products are also sold online. Mobile units selling cashew products are operating across Kerala and a considerable percentage of sales is conducted through these vehicles,” he said. Mr. Jayamohan said that the corporation plans to launch 10 more value added products this Onam. “At present 18 different products are available,” he said.

As part of improving domestic marketing, sales executives will be appointed in all districts of Kerala. “Incentives will be given to workers who bring orders and children of cashew workers will be considered while appointing sales representatives,” he said.

Director B.S. Suran presided over the function while Managing Director Sunil John K., directors G. Babu, B. Suchindran, Sooranadu S. Sreekumar, Saji D. Anand and commercial manager Shaji V. were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.