GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

KSCDC to market products worth ₹100 crore in domestic market

Published - May 18, 2024 07:24 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) will market products worth ₹100 crore in the domestic market this year, chairman S. Jayamohan said here on Saturday.

He was inaugurating a meeting of franchisees at the KSCDC office. “The KSCDC functioning under the State government markets the best quality cashew products in the world. Currently, more than 100 agencies of the corporation are operating in Kerala and the products are also sold online. Mobile units selling cashew products are operating across Kerala and a considerable percentage of sales is conducted through these vehicles,” he said. Mr. Jayamohan said that the corporation plans to launch 10 more value added products this Onam. “At present 18 different products are available,” he said.

As part of improving domestic marketing, sales executives will be appointed in all districts of Kerala. “Incentives will be given to workers who bring orders and children of cashew workers will be considered while appointing sales representatives,” he said.

Director B.S. Suran presided over the function while Managing Director Sunil John K., directors G. Babu, B. Suchindran, Sooranadu S. Sreekumar, Saji D. Anand and commercial manager Shaji V. were present. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.