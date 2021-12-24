Kerala

KSCDC to launch Coco Royal coconut oil

The Kerala State Coconut Development Corporation (KSCDC) is bringing out ‘Coco Royal’, a new brand of edible coconut oil, the logo of which will be officially launched by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad in Kozhikode on Monday. Corporation Chairman M. Narayanan told reporters here on Friday that the ‘Kerajam’ brand of hair oil would also be launched on the occasion.

“Even though we have the Kerajam brand coconut oil now, it is being sold within Kerala only. With Coco Royal, we plan to explore the market outside the State and the country,” he said.

Corporation Managing Director A.K. Siddarthan said Coco Royal was being branded to support more than 40 lakh coconut farmers in the State and to develop a more sustainable market for them. “At least 80% of the coconut oil available in the market now is adulterated whereas the consumer has a right to unadulterated products. Hence the Corporation has set up its own plant to manufacture pure and unadulterated coconut oil,” he said.

The launch will be held at 10.30 a.m. at the Agricultural Urban Wholesale Market at Vengeri. Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, will preside over the event.


