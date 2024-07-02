GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSCDC to cultivate marigold for Onam  

Updated - July 02, 2024 07:38 pm IST

Published - July 02, 2024 07:09 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

In order to tap the demand for marigold during the upcoming Onam season, the Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) will be cultivating the flower in its land in Kottiyam in the district. A joint initiative of the KSCDC and Mukhathala block panchayat, the project is expected to yield around 45 tonnes of flowers priced around ₹4 lakh in the market.

According to officials, the project is being implemented considering the market potential during the days from Atham to Thiruvonam. As much as 15,000 quality seedlings from the Ravipuram Krishi Shree will be planted in the plot. The project was inaugurated by KSCDC chairman S. Jayamohan on Tuesday in the presence of block panchayat president B. Yasoda.

The Mukhtala block panchayat and KSCDC had launched ‘Poshaka Samridhi’, an innovative multi-year project during 2022-23. The project is being implemented in about six acres of land owned by the KSCDC at Kottiyam and the aim is to extend the cultivation of fruit-bearing trees and vegetables. Apart from vegetables for Onam, tubers, spices, ornamental plants and medicinal plants will be cultivated as part of the project. The saplings of various types of fruit trees such as coconut, areca nut, cashew, jackfruit and mango were planted, while drumstick will soon start in one block. “After Onam we will be setting up jasmine and pepper farms too,” said Mr. Jayamohan.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.