KSCDC to cultivate marigold for Onam  

In order to tap the demand for marigold during the upcoming Onam season, the Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) will be cultivating the flower in its land in Kottiyam in the district. A joint initiative of the KSCDC and Mukhathala block panchayat, the project is expected to yield around 45 tonnes of flowers priced around ₹4 lakh in the market.

According to officials, the project is being implemented considering the market potential during the days from Atham to Thiruvonam. As much as 15,000 quality seedlings from the Ravipuram Krishi Shree will be planted in the plot. The project was inaugurated by KSCDC chairman S. Jayamohan on Tuesday in the presence of block panchayat president B. Yasoda.

The Mukhtala block panchayat and KSCDC had launched ‘Poshaka Samridhi’, an innovative multi-year project during 2022-23. The project is being implemented in about six acres of land owned by the KSCDC at Kottiyam and the aim is to extend the cultivation of fruit-bearing trees and vegetables. Apart from vegetables for Onam, tubers, spices, ornamental plants and medicinal plants will be cultivated as part of the project. The saplings of various types of fruit trees such as coconut, areca nut, cashew, jackfruit and mango were planted, while drumstick will soon start in one block. “After Onam we will be setting up jasmine and pepper farms too,” said Mr. Jayamohan.