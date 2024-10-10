ADVERTISEMENT

KSCDC sells products worth ₹8 crore in domestic market during Onam

Published - October 10, 2024 06:48 pm IST - KOLLAM

Besides its outlets, cashew nuts were also sold through 126 new agencies opened in districts

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) has recorded sales of cashew nuts and value-added products worth ₹8 crore in the domestic market during the Onam season.

The KSCDC had held meetings of those interested in setting up outlets in all the 14 districts targeting Onam market. Through this, the corporation got 126 new agencies from various districts. Moreover, 26 outlets run by cooperative societies, 30 factory outlets, and mobile units also also marketed KSCDC products during the festival.

This is for the first time the KSCDC is registering massive domestic sales during Onam.

Ice cream companies

Big ice cream companies had also purchased nuts from the corporation through e-tender. Additionally, the corporation’s cashew nuts and value-added products were sold through Lulu Mall’s marketing centres within and outside Kerala. “During Onam, the KSCDC produced one tonne of marigold flowers, which were sold in the festival market. The corporation also delivered 4 lakh cashew nut packets to be included in Onam kits. Besides the new outlets opened during Onam, the KSCDC will be launching more new initiatives to strengthen the domestic market,” said chairperson S. Jayamohan and managing director K. Sunil John.

