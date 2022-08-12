KSCDC plans big t tap festival market

The corporation to roll out its mobile unit with modern amenities on Chinagam 1

Staff Reporter Kollam
August 12, 2022 17:48 IST

As part of efforts to revive the crisis-hit cashew sector, Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) has come up elaborate plans to expand its marketing network.

The Corporation will roll out its mobile unit with modern amenities on Chinagam 1 to maximise sales. Industries Minister P. Rajeev will flag off the vehicle. The factories under the KSCDC and Kerala State Cashew Workers Apex Industrial Cooperative Society (Capex) are providing around 400 tonnes of cashew to be incorporated into Onam kit.

“This Onam, cashew sachets from government-run factories will reach 80 lakh households. Apart from the revenue, we consider it an opportunity to introduce quality nuts to customers. After tasting, the public will know the difference between our product and locally available nuts. At present, we are focusing on the domestic market,” said S. Jayamohan, KSCDC chairman, at a press meet here on Friday.

KSCDC will also be signing an MoU with Kerala State Cooperative Consumer’s Federation to sell its products through Consumerfed’s marketing outlets. The Corporation is offering a 30% subsidy for all products, including grade 150 jumbo nuts during Onam, expecting brisk business. “Currently all arrangements are in place to provide best quality cashew nuts to the public through the sales outlets in KSCDC factories and other authorised parties.”

According to officials, the surge in sales during the Sabarimala season is one reason that prompted them to modify their marketing strategy. “Our Pampa outlet generated a revenue of ₹30 lakh in five days. Free samples were given to devotees and we received several enquiries and orders from other States,” he added.

During Onam, the Corporation will also launch ‘Kanivu’ a scheme for bed-ridden labourers offering them a financial assistance of ₹5,000 and Onapudava during the festival. The authorities have identified 72 beneficiaries and Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will distribute the assistance. “Despite the crisis in the sector, KSCDC is trying its level best to protect its employees and move forward,” said Mr. Jayamohan. KSCDC managing director Rajesh Ramakrishnan was also present at the press meet.

