KSCDC opens three new sales outlets in Kollam

April 11, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) has opened three new outlets to sell cashew directly from its factories at reasonable prices. Sales outlets at the Edamulakkal, Chengamanad and Mynagappally factories in Kollam were inaugurated by KSCDC chairman S. Jayamohan on Tuesday. Specially designed sales outlets have now been established in 15 factories of the corporation. Managing director Rajesh Ramakrishnan, board members G. Babu, Sooranadu S. Sreekumar, B. Sujeendran and Saji D. Anand were also present on the occasion.

