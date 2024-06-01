 KSCDC Mikavu awards distributed  

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - June 01, 2024 08:30 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) will provide civil service training to two students selected from the children of labourers on the basis of their grades, chairman S. Jayamohan said here on Saturday.

He was speaking at Mikavu 24, an event organised to distribute cash awards to the children of labourers and other staff employed at various KSCDC factories. “From this year two children will be adopted by the corporation and trained for the Civil Services examinations.

All expenses will be borne by the corporation,” he said. While 16 MBBS students who were admitted in various colleges since 2016 received ₹25,000, as many as 1,600 others who secured full A+ in school-level exams were also given cash awards.

“Before school reopening, the KSCDC has offered ₹5 lakh as financial assistance to the students,” said the chairman. Managing Director Sunil John K. presided over the function, while KSCDC officials, trade union representatives and labourers were present.

