KSCDC launches array of products to tap Onam market

KOLLAM

21 August 2020 18:38 IST

Corporation expecting sales of ₹5 crore this festival season

The Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) has launched an array of products, including premium and platinum gift boxes, to tap the Onam market.

At present eleven value-added products are available and the corporation is expecting sales of ₹5 crore this festival season. “The corporation could procure 2,000 tonnes of best quality raw cashew nut from local farms in Kannur and Kasaragod during the lockdown. The gift boxes have assorted products and the nuts have been processed in the traditional style to maintain quality,” said Minister J.Mercykutty Amma at a press meet here on Friday.

Along with the most-in-demand grade 150 jumbo nuts, roasted and salted cashew, cashew soup, cashew powder, cashew vita, cashew bits, choco kaju and milky kaju will be available in the market. For the past two consecutive years, the KSCDC had bagged the award for launching the highest number of value-added products at the Kaju India conclave, an all-India conference of cashew producers and traders.

The corporation is also offering a range of products from cashew apple that include cashew soda, cashew apple juice, and cashew pine jam.

“The products will be available at all KSCDC outlets and special counters. We are also offering a discount of 25% for all products till September 20 and after Onam we will also be launching our mobile unit,” said KSCDC Chairman S.Jayamohan.

Last year, the corporation registered record sales of ₹5.5 crore during Onam, a figure much higher compared to previous years.