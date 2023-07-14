KSCDC introduces electronic weighing system in all factories

July 14, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - KOLLAM

In a bid to ensure accuracy and transparency, the Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) has installed electronic weighing system in all its factories.

From now on, nuts will be weighed in the electronic machine before handing over to labourers in the shelling, peeling and grading sections.

The same system will be followed while collecting the nuts back from workers. Many factories and processing units do not have the facility to accurately record the weight and since the inaccuracies will reflect in wages of the labourers there had been several complaints.

According to officials, being a model institution, the KSCDC wanted to ensure precision and with the introduction of the electronic weighing system there will be no discrepancies.

The official inauguration of the system was held at a KSCDC factory at Paripally by weighing 22 kg of nuts from two cashew labourers. KSCDC chairman S. Jayamohan inaugurated the system. Managing director Rajesh Ramakrishnan, governing body members G. Babu, Shooranadu S. Sreekumar, B. Sujindran, and Saji D. Anand, and materials manager Sunil John were also present on the occasion.

All 30 factories under the KSCDC in Kannur, Thrissur, Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam will switch to the new system.

