KSCDC hopes cashew liquor will stand it in good stead

December 28, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KOLLAM

As crisis once again grips the cashew sector, the Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) is pinning its hopes on a proposal to brew cashew liquor and market it as a premium product.

Distilled from the fermented juice of cashew apple, cashew liquor has an alcohol content of 43-45% and is expected to generate sales higher than gin and tequila. The State government recently constituted a five-member expert committee to study the issues and prepare a plan for the comprehensive development of the sector.

According to a proposal submitted to the committee, the liquor is planned to be marketed as one-litre bottles and the cost is estimated to be ₹310 exclusive of taxes. And as per the current tax rate in Kerala, the final cost will be around ₹1,000 and it is also proposed to sell the liquor without taxes while entering an extremely price-sensitive market.

The proposed cashew liquor manufacturing unit, with a plant capacity of three lakh litres per annum, will be established at an old cashew factory at Azhiyur, Kozhikode. The total project cost is ₹13.2 crore and, as per officials, the unit will be able to generate an income of nearly ₹100 crore.

With Kerala’s high per capita alcohol consumption, the project is expected to get acceptance and the corporation is also hoping for early bird advantage as the first feni-type liquor manufacturing unit in the State.

While the working capital for the first year of operation is estimated at ₹1.1 crore, it is planned to mobilise 51% of the total project cost as equity contribution.

At present, only less than 10% of cashew apple production is exploited as the produce has no consistent demand. Though the apple can be used for a range of value-added products, logistic issues involved in transporting the easily perishable commodity to distant processing plants is an issue.

Since the largest cashew farms in the State are located in northern districts, cashew apples will be collected from Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Malappuram districts and transported to the factory on a daily basis.

As the KSCDC plans to procure the raw material directly from farmers, the project is expected to benefit cashew growers and generate more employment opportunities in rural areas.