KSCDC factories to reopen on March 9

March 07, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

Raw material needed to provide 160 working days will be procured through the Cashew Board and 2,100 tonnes of raw cashew nut from Mozambique has reached various KSCDC factories

All 30 factories of the Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) will resume operations on March 9 and the raw material needed to provide 160 working days will be procured through the Cashew Board.

As much as 2,100 tonnes of raw cashew nut (RCN) from Mozambique has reached various KSCDC factories. While 3,300 tonnes of RCN will be imported from Ghana, 5,000 tonnes will be procured from Ivory Coast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Efforts are being made to provide employment for 15 days in March and 20 days each in subsequent months,” says KSCDC chairman S. Jayamohan, seeking the cooperation of trade unions and workers for streamlining the operations of factories and bringing down the losses.

Meanwhile, RCN will be procured from domestic farmers through cooperative societies by offering ₹114 per kilogram. According to officials, steps have been taken to release funds to the societies for the procurement of quality raw material. As part of efforts to promote cashew cultivation, farmers will be provided high-yielding cashew grafts along with a maintenance cost of₹60 per sapling for three years.

The corporation is also planning to extend its marketing network and arrangements will be made to distribute CDC cashews to all cooperative societies. The KSCDC has also announced a part-time employment opportunity for college students from the Malabar regions.

“An attractive honorarium will be provided to college students as an incentive to collect orders of cashew products,” say officials.