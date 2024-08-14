ADVERTISEMENT

KSCDC contributes ₹11 lakh for Wayanad victims

Published - August 14, 2024 08:54 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) has contributed ₹11 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for the rehabilitation of Wayanad landslide victims. Corporation chairperson S. Jayamohan handed over the amount that was collected from the members of the governing body, officials, employees, labourers and KSCDC Employees Cooperative Society to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently. Managing director Sunil John, governing body members G Babu, Sooranadu S. Sreekumar, B. Sujeendran, Saji D. Anand, B Pradeep Kumar and Siju Jacob and finance manager Rajashankara Pillai were also present on the occasion.  

