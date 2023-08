August 25, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Kerala State Coir Corporation (KSCC) has created a 40 sq ft floral carpet (pookalam). It was prepared by KSCC workers Lalji, Rajeevan (Subash), Sunilkumar, Niyas, and Raju using coir, coir products and coir dye over one week. KSCC chairman G. Venugopal and managing director Pratheesh G. Panicker said that it would inspire the manufacturing of diverse coir products and popularise coir among the public.