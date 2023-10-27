KSCARD Bank to secure ₹500 crore as loan from NABARD

October 27, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Co-operative Agricultural and Rural Development Bank Ltd. (KSCARD) is expecting to secure a loan of ₹500 crore from National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) at a low interest rate, the bank said on Friday.

Bank president C. K. Shajimohan discussed the matter with NABARD Chairman V. K. Shaji at a meeting in Mumbai and handed over a memorandum in this regard. The money will be used to disburse low-interest, general purpose loans to farmers. The NABARD Chairman has agreed to favourably consider the request, Mr. Shajimohan said.

In addition to this, NABARD has also agreed to sanction ₹100 crore to the bank for providing loans to farmers under a crop loan scheme modelled on the Kisan Credit Card scheme, Mr. Shajimohan said.

