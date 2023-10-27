HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSCARD Bank to secure ₹500 crore as loan from NABARD

NABARD has also agreed to sanction ₹100 crore for providing loans to farmers under a crop loan scheme, says KSCARD Bank president

October 27, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Co-operative Agricultural and Rural Development Bank Ltd. (KSCARD) is expecting to secure a loan of ₹500 crore from National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) at a low interest rate, the bank said on Friday.

Bank president C. K. Shajimohan discussed the matter with NABARD Chairman V. K. Shaji at a meeting in Mumbai and handed over a memorandum in this regard. The money will be used to disburse low-interest, general purpose loans to farmers. The NABARD Chairman has agreed to favourably consider the request, Mr. Shajimohan said.

In addition to this, NABARD has also agreed to sanction ₹100 crore to the bank for providing loans to farmers under a crop loan scheme modelled on the Kisan Credit Card scheme, Mr. Shajimohan said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.